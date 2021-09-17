Securian Asset Management Inc Makes New Investment in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 21,809 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,183,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,967.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 389,390 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.