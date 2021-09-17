Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.20%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

