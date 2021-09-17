Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 174 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $159.68 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.71 and a 200 day moving average of $139.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

