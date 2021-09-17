Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth about $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $567.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $570.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. Analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BZH. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

