Sei Investments Co. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.