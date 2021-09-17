Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 669.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 207,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 180,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,773,000 after buying an additional 47,892 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 132.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

