Sei Investments Co. Purchases 41,485 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,338 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. 5.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.22.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $57.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

