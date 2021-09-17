SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) versus Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Head to Head Review

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of SEI Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SEI Investments and Futu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 2 2 0 2.50 Futu 0 2 4 0 2.67

SEI Investments currently has a consensus price target of $73.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.03%. Futu has a consensus price target of $194.30, suggesting a potential upside of 105.15%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than SEI Investments.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 27.79% 28.17% 23.42% Futu 44.47% 20.44% 2.52%

Risk & Volatility

SEI Investments has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SEI Investments and Futu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.68 billion 4.98 $447.29 million $3.00 19.82 Futu $427.02 million 32.21 $170.96 million $1.31 72.30

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Futu. SEI Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Futu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co. engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide. The Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners and other investment professionals. The Institutional Investors segment provides investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms to fund companies, banking institutions and both traditional and non-traditional investment managers worldwide. The Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on the provis

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

