Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 137 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Booking by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $12.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,332.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,993. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,216.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,286.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.