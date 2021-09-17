Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 4,174 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in CarMax by 9,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,237,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX traded up $1.66 on Friday, hitting $141.35. 11,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,450. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $140.24. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average is $127.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

