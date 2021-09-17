Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK traded down $12.94 on Friday, reaching $877.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,729. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $904.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $847.74.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

