Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,250 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising accounts for 1.7% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,993,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 771.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 418,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after acquiring an additional 370,596 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 384,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,158,000 after purchasing an additional 311,132 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $28,514,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,559 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $116.54.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

