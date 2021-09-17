Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,565 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 72,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 104,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

