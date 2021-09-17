Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Sells $515,286.15 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ye Jane Li also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 10th, Ye Jane Li sold 100 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $7,600.00.
Semtech stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after buying an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after buying an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after buying an additional 498,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,197,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
