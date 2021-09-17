Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Sells $515,286.15 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ye Jane Li also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Ye Jane Li sold 100 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $7,600.00.

Semtech stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,001,000 after buying an additional 853,082 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after buying an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after buying an additional 498,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,197,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

