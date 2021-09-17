Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

NYSE:ASAI opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.88.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

