Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $939.12 Million

Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post sales of $939.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $948.00 million and the lowest is $935.10 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $788.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE ST traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $55.77. 8,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,497. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

