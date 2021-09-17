Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 24,741 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 24,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $2,232,380.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.16 per share, with a total value of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.11 per share, with a total value of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.94. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,604,000 after purchasing an additional 250,966 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 118,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 106,022.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 271.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,958 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

