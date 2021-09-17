ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.20.

NYSE:NOW opened at $656.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $604.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.00 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The company has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 781.38, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

