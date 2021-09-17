SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Shares Up 10.8%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.18. 26,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,159,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SGOCO Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

