Short Interest in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Decreases By 77.9%

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the August 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 766,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 114,126 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,316,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 390,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,509,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMPX opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

