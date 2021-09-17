Short Interest in AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) Declines By 50.0%

AFC Ajax NV (OTCMKTS:AFCJF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of AFC Ajax stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. AFC Ajax has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $18.37.

About AFC Ajax

AFC Ajax NV operates a football club primarily in the Netherlands. The company also operates a stadium and an youth academy. In addition, it sells tickets online. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

