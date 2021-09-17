Short Interest in Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Rises By 75.0%

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

APELY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

