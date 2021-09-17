Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Decreases By 55.6%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ASXFY stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. ASX has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $65.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a $2.5298 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

