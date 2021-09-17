Short Interest in Belong Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLNGU) Decreases By 47.5%

Belong Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLNGU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the August 15th total of 9,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNGU remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,628. Belong Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94.

