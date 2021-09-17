Short Interest in CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Decreases By 80.4%

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the August 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CSLLY opened at $112.53 on Friday. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Several research analysts have commented on CSLLY shares. lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

