Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Grows By 182.3%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 182.3% from the August 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of DBOEY remained flat at $$16.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,952. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from €138.00 ($162.35) to €164.00 ($192.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

