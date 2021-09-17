Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Rises By 114.5%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 680.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNTF opened at $101.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. flatexDEGIRO has a 12 month low of $95.75 and a 12 month high of $139.10.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

