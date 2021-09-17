Short Interest in GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Rises By 100.0%

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

GDIFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

OTCMKTS:GDIFF opened at $45.11 on Friday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

