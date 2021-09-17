Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Expands By 89.7%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of JETMF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. 7,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 25.41. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group
