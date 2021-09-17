Short Interest in Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Expands By 89.7%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of JETMF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.03. 7,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 25.41. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03.

Get Global Crossing Airlines Group alerts:

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc operates start-up of aircraft, crew, maintenance, insurance, and wet lease US charter airline. It serves the meetings and incentive group, VIP travel, casinos, entertainment industry, and government and academic groups. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.