Short Interest in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) Increases By 420.0%

Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of GOBI opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75. Gobi Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOBI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,617,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gobi Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

