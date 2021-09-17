Short Interest in Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Grows By 138.9%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the August 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CBDHF opened at $0.23 on Friday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

