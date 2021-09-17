Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Drops By 72.7%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 284,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 388.0 days.

Several analysts have commented on HKMPF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKMPF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

