Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Increases By 87.3%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,084,200 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the August 15th total of 1,646,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,710.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHF remained flat at $$7.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03. Inpex has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Inpex Company Profile

INPEX Corp. engages in the research, exploration, development, production and sales of oil and natural gas and other mineral resources. It operates through in the following geographic segments: Japan; Asia and Oceania; Eurasia; Middle East and Africa; and Americas. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

