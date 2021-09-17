Short Interest in Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) Drops By 89.0%

Isodiol International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ISOLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Isodiol International stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 10,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,409. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Isodiol International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

About Isodiol International

Isodiol International, Inc engages in the development, sales, marketing, and distribution of hemp-based consumer packaged goods and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, and United Kingdom. Its products include tinctures, capsules, vape, topicals, oral sprays, beverages, coffee, candy, additives, and kits and bundles.

