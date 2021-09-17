Short Interest in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Declines By 74.1%

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the August 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 55,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 861,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.92. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,826. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $19.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

About John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.