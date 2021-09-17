Short Interest in John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Declines By 70.3%

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the August 15th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.8 days.

WDGJF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDGJF shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

