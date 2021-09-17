Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Declines By 57.4%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the August 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JUGRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. Juggernaut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

