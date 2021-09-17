Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Declines By 57.4%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the August 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of JUGRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. Juggernaut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41.
About Juggernaut Exploration
