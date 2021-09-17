Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Grows By 91.8%

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

LOAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 234,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area.

