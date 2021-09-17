Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Drops By 87.0%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MARUY stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.29. 9,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,748. Marubeni has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $93.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Marubeni will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.