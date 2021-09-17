Short Interest in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Increases By 328.6%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,535,100 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the August 15th total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.8 days.

Mayne Pharma Group stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Mayne Pharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mayne Pharma Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.35 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

