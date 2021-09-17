Short Interest in Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Increases By 328.6%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,535,100 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the August 15th total of 358,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.8 days.

Mayne Pharma Group stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Mayne Pharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mayne Pharma Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.35 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

