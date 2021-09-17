Short Interest in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Drops By 69.3%

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $93,365.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000.

Shares of HIE stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 53,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,668. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

