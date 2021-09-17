Short Interest in Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Drops By 58.8%

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $469.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.61. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $311.02 and a 12 month high of $502.81. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $21.14 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 85.77 EPS for the current year.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

