Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Declines By 63.6%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the August 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MURGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

