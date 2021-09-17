Short Interest in Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Decreases By 62.0%

Nickel Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the August 15th total of 859,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 251.2 days.

Nickel Mines stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.76. 615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73. Nickel Mines has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Get Nickel Mines alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICMF. Citigroup raised Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised Nickel Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.