Short Interest in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Rises By 311.8%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 311.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 225.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter.

NMS stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $16.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

