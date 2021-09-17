Short Interest in Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Grows By 171.4%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:ORXGF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743. Orca Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.
Orca Energy Group Company Profile
