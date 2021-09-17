Short Interest in Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Grows By 171.4%

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:ORXGF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743. Orca Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

Orca Energy Group Company Profile

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

