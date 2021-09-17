Short Interest in Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC) Rises By 102.4%

Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Periphas Capital Partnering by 8.9% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 339,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Periphas Capital Partnering by 135.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 69,956 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Periphas Capital Partnering in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Periphas Capital Partnering in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCPC opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. Periphas Capital Partnering has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $26.49.

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

