Short Interest in Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Drops By 80.0%

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDRDY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.03.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.30.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.