Short Interest in Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Decreases By 66.7%

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PPBN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909. Pinnacle Bankshares has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiary. It offers a range of commercial and retail banking products and services such as checking, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, merchant bankcard processing, residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, and letters of credit.

