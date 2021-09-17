Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Declines By 75.4%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of PureTech Health from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureTech Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PRTC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. 1,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,435.00. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

